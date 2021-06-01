Frontera Progressives hosts Brownsville City Commission Runoff candidate forum

Credit: Piqsels / MGN Online

Frontera Progressives, a political organization in the Rio Grande Valley, will host an online candidate forum on Facebook for candidates running for Brownsville City Commission Districts 3 and 4 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

During the online event, voters will get to know some of the candidates running for the city commission.

Frontera Progressives Co-Founder Mark Kaswan said District 3 Commissioner candidate Roy De Los Santos and District 4 Commissioner candidate Ben Neece confirmed their attendance. District Commissioner 4 candidate Pedro Cardenas declined the event, and District 3 Commissioner candidate Jessica Puente Bradshaw did not respond to the invitation, according to a news release from the organization.

The candidate forum will be livestreamed in this article.