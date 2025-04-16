Fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

A 55-year-old man was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Hidalgo for an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

According to the news release, on April 14, Roger Lee Chapa was attempting to cross the Hidalgo International Bridge when he was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers were able to confirm Chapa had a warrant for the alleged sexual assault of a child, according to the news release. The warrant was issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The news release said Chapa was turned over to the sheriff's office to await criminal proceedings.