Fugitive wanted in connection with San Juan homicide investigation in custody

A fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found inside a barrel in May is now in custody, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Salas was taken into custody over the weekend and will be arraigned on a murder charge on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Salas was previously identified as a suspect in the May 7 beating death of Juan Carlos Hernandez De Leon, whose body was later found inside a barrel that was buried in Edinburg.

Details of Salas’ arrest were not immediately available.

Five other individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation, according to previous reports.

De Leon was killed at a San Juan home, and authorities found his body on May 17 inside a barrel that was buried in Edinburg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four individuals — identified as Monica Victoria Gomez, Jesus Grijalva, Samuel Uvalle Sr. and Salas — were identified as individuals who participated in the fatal assault.

Two other people — Jennifer Jane Snider and Alejandro Cantu — were arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence after allegedly helping dispose of the victim’s cell phone and helping bury the body, respectively.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the arraignment. Check back for updates.