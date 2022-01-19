Funeral arrangements announced for former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio
Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel in Harlingen and will continue at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Harlingen.
A procession will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito.
Lucio died Monday surrounded by his loved ones. He was 88.
