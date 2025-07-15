Funeral details announced for Valley Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his children

A Border Patrol agent from San Benito will be laid to rest next week.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Eric Cespedes died on Friday after he drowned while rescuing his children from a rip current in South Padre Island.

On Tuesday, Cespedes' body was transferred from Harlingen to the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Brownsville, causing a temporary road closure.

RELATED STORY: 'I just miss him a lot:' Family mourns Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his children

Visitation for Cespedes will be held at the funeral home, located at 657 Springmart Blvd., on Sunday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral mass is set for Monday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Lord of Divine Mercy at 650 E Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville.

Cespedes will be buried at Buena Vista Burial Park, located at 5 Mc Davitt Blvd., at 11 a.m.