Funeral held for Mission teen who died of electrocution

A 14-year-old boy who died last week after he was electrocuted was laid to rest Friday.

Authorities believe Gustavo Delgado was electrocuted when he unplugged an extension cord that fully submerged in floodwater from last week’s severe weather.

EARLIER COVERAGE: 14-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted near Mission

The Mission Fire Department and Mission Police Department joined the funeral procession for Delgado.

The procession drove past Agape Christian School where Delgado attended. A memorial for him is outside the school.