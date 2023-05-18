Funeral held for victim of Laguna Heights tornado
A funeral was held Wednesday for the 41-year-old victim of the tornado that struck the community of Laguna Heights over the weekend.
The family of Roberto Flores said relatives were left with nothing, except debris and memories.
The family says they don't know how to deal with the storm damage because they didn't have flood insurance.
The family is now relying on the kindness of relatives, friends, and acquaintances to cover some family complications financially.
