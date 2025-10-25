Funeral services announced for South Texas ISD student killed in Donna crash

The South Texas Independent School District Science Academy has announced funeral services for the student killed in a crash in Donna.

The student was identified as Colin Feltis. He died in a two-vehicle crash on the expressway between Hutto Road and Main Street on October 21. Feltis and two other individuals were in a Chevrolet Cruze when they were rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Visitation services for Feltis are scheduled for Monday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Legacy Chapels, located at 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Palm Valley Church, located at 3300 South McColl Road in Edinburg.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in "Cubavera-style" tropical shirts, Hawaiian-style shirts or Esports-style gaming shirts during the funeral service in Feltis' memory.

RELATED STORY: Teen killed in Donna expressway crash identified as South Texas ISD student

"Our hearts remain with the Feltis family and all who have been deeply impacted by this tragedy. Colin was a cherished member of the Science Academy community and will be remembered for his kind spirit, bright mind, and positive presence," the Science Academy said in a Facebook post.

The school said any students who attend Tuesday's services will be marked absent, but staff members will provide opportunities to make up any missed assignments.

Counseling services are still being offered to students and staff at the Science Academy and World Scholars.