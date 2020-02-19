Ga. State looks to extend streak vs UTA

Georgia State (18-9, 11-5) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-15, 8-8)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas-Arlington. Georgia State has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington's last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2018, an 89-81 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Justin Roberts has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. Roberts has accounted for 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-10 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 12-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Panthers are 6-9 when opponents score more than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

