Game of the Week Preview: Economedes vs. St. Joseph Academy

Edinburg Economedes and St. Joseph Academy are set to face off on Friday night.

Both teams have impressed with 3-1 records to start the football season so far this fall.

If Economedes were to win on Friday, it would be their first time starting a season 4-1 for the team since 2016.

Meanwhile, for St. Joseph Academy, a big early season upset victory over Brownsville Veterans has the team looking poised for a special year.

"We set our schedule to push us every week," Economedes Raul Salas head football coach said. "This is going to be a true test."

"They're a tough opponent for us because of their style of play," St. Joseph Academy head football coach Tino Villarreal said when asked about playing the Jaguars. "They're smash mouth football and they'll run the ball straight right at you. Poses some challenges but that's why we put them on the schedule."

Friday night will also be the first two football programs have ever faced off against one another.