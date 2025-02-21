x

Gang member wanted for murder arrested near Brownsville

Gang member wanted for murder arrested near Brownsville
2 hours 28 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 2:39 PM February 21, 2025 in News - Local

A dangerous Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang member was taken into custody near Brownsville, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector.

Border Patrol said the suspect is wanted in South America for murder and will be charged for illegal re-entry.

According to Border Patrol, TDA is a violent gang what was recently classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. They are responsible for murders, extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes.

The apprehension of the suspect was a combined effort that included U.S. Border Patrol Task Force Agent, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and FBI.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days