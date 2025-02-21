Gang member wanted for murder arrested near Brownsville

A dangerous Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang member was taken into custody near Brownsville, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector.

Border Patrol said the suspect is wanted in South America for murder and will be charged for illegal re-entry.

According to Border Patrol, TDA is a violent gang what was recently classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. They are responsible for murders, extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes.

The apprehension of the suspect was a combined effort that included U.S. Border Patrol Task Force Agent, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and FBI.