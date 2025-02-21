Gang member wanted for murder arrested near Brownsville
A dangerous Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang member was taken into custody near Brownsville, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector.
Border Patrol said the suspect is wanted in South America for murder and will be charged for illegal re-entry.
According to Border Patrol, TDA is a violent gang what was recently classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. They are responsible for murders, extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes.
The apprehension of the suspect was a combined effort that included U.S. Border Patrol Task Force Agent, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and FBI.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Petunio the Guinea Pig
-
McAllen woman arrested after attempting to smuggle cocaine through Progreso Port of...
-
Three-day Hot Wheels monster truck event kicks off in Edinburg
-
Friday, Feb. 21, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 40s
-
Health officials monitoring measles outbreak in West Texas
Sports Video
-
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...