Gang members arrested in Alamo after traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, firearms

Three alleged gang members were arrested in Alamo on Wednesday after police conducted a traffic stop and discovered they were in possession of narcotics and firearms.

According to a news release, officers conducted the traffic stop in the area of the 100 block of Duranta Avenue. The suspects inside the vehicle were identified as Frank Herrera Jr., Guadalupe Peña Jr. and Venessa Marie Cantu.

During the stop, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and Xanax inside the vehicle. They also seized a Magnum revolver and a bulletproof vest along with a stolen iPad, according to the release.

The release said all three were "found to be affiliated with a known criminal organization operating in the area" and Herrera and Peña were shown to have prior arrests for felon in possession of a firearm.