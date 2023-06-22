Gas prices expected to increase as 4th of July holiday approaches, AAA says

Gas prices in the Rio Grande Valley increased more in the region from one week to the next than other areas throughout Texas, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA said the increase is typical this time of year, since summer travel drives up demand for gas.

According to AAA, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas is up 32 cents in the McAllen/Edinburg/Mission area compared to last month.

In the lower Valley, gas prices are up 26 cents compared to last month.

“Almost everywhere is seeing increases, you guys are seeing a little bit larger increase than other areas,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “You're seeing the highest increases on the week."

Drivers are taking notice.

“The gas prices keep going up, and I don't see a reason for it,” Valley resident Debbie Boyles said.

Armbruster said the increase has to do with all the summer travel.

“If you factor in that a lot of people are going to South Padre Island and the coast, you're definitely going to see an increase in demand during this time of year, and that likely is at least one of the contributors,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster added that prices are likely to continue rising as the 4th of July holiday weekend approaches.

“You could see prices go up at least another five, 10 cents on average, and maybe a little bit higher than that,” Armbruster said. “I would be surprised if they went much higher than that."

Basilio Bazan will be one of the many people traveling for 4th of July. With the prices expected to rise even higher in about two weeks, Bazan said he would avoid spending extra money on gas if he could.

“Well, this trip is necessary, I'm helping my son move,” Bazan said. “Unfortunately, I can't take my ruck because it's a gas guzzler, so I have to drive in a car, which is more economical."

Although gas prices are currently up, they are over $1 less than they were last year, AAA said.

Gas prices usually start trending downward after the 4th of July holiday, but AAA said the Valley won't likely see a significant drop in gas prices until after Labor Day.