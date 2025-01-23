Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville closed due to gas leak
The public is being asked to avoid the area after a gas leak has prompted the close of the Gateway International Bridge, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
According to the fire department, a contractor hit a large gas line in the area of 13th and Levee streets Thursday afternoon.
The bridge has been closed in both directions due to the amount of gas in the area as crews work to repair it.
The Brownsville & Matamoros Express International Bridge and Veterans International Bridge remain open.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville closed due to gas leak
-
Man arrested following two convenience store robberies in San Benito
-
Prescription Health: Undiagnosed iron deficiency impacting 1 in 3 adults
-
Pet of the Week: Loki, the Dashshund mix
-
City of Mission holds ribbon cutting for all-inclusive park
Sports Video
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera