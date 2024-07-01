x

Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity

Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity
2 hours 27 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 6:19 PM July 01, 2024 in News - Local

Gators on South Padre Island are getting ready to be relocated to Beaumont. The relocation comes ahead of more storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Channel 5 News' Christian Von Preysing gives further details on how the process has been going so far.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days