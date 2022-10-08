Gladys Porter Zoo announces plans for expansion

Big changes are coming to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The zoo unveiled a 10-year master plan to expand the zoo.

“We're looking to have this done in phases - our first phase is the zip line,” Suzanne Shepherd, the zoo’s president of the valley’s zoological society, said.

The zip line will soar 100 feet above the zoo.

The expansion will also an ocelot encounter exhibit, a lion exhibit, a new small world village, a boardwalk and a restaurant.

The improvements will cost about $31 million.

The zoo is looking to fund these projects through grants and help from other agencies.