Gladys Porter Zoo bear departing to New Mexico

After just over a year at Gladys Porter Zoo, Ben the Andean bear is heading to a new home.

Ben’s last day at the zoo is Saturday, Sept. 28. He will be transferred to the ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, New Mexico the following day.

TC Smith, Gladys Porter Zoo curator for gorillas and carnivores, said she started working here right around the same time Ben arrived.

"Much as it makes me sad, he's going to continue being an ambassador for wild Andean bears,” Smith said.

Ben was brought to Gladys Porter Zoo in March 2023 on a temporary basis. The decision to relocate him was made under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for Andean Bears.

“I don't know if down the road he'll be introduced to a lady bear, but the whole idea of zoos working alongside each other to help save species that are considered endangered or vulnerable out in the wild, that's part of why I do this work,” Smith said.

ABQ BioPark Zoo says there are no plans to have Ben breed at the moment, but that's always subject to change. They're preparing a remodeled Malayan tiger exhibit, and say they are ready for the new addition.

Ben was known as the escape artist bear after escaping from his exhibit at the Saint Louis Zoo more than once prior to being relocated to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Smith says Ben hasn't given them trouble since he got here.

Before Ben departs, the zoo will throw him a farewell party.

