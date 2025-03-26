Gladys Porter Zoo seeking runaway bird

The Gladys Porter Zoo is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old bird who escaped while being taken to her annual medical exam.

Rosie is a roseate spoonbill. Roseate spoonbills are native to this area, and it is not uncommon to see wild ones in wetland habitats like resacas and marshes, the zoo noted in a social media post. However, Rosie was hand-raised and is not suited for the life of a wild bird, the zoo said.

“While being transported for her annual physical exam and vaccinations yesterday, Rosie decided to go on an adventure and managed to break out of her crate and fly off the zoo grounds,” the zoo said.

Rosie was last spotted near downtown Brownsville near the area of 4th and D streets. She can be identified by the band on her leg.

Those who see Rosie are urged to not approach her, as she could get startled and fly off.

Instead, message Gladys Porter Zoo on their Facebook page, or call them during regular business hours at 956-546-7187.