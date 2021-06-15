Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
There’s a new addition to a tall group of friendly faces at the Gladys Porter Zoo.
A two-month-old baby giraffe made her public debut at the zoo, and while she doesn’t have a name yet, her caretakers say she’s full of energy.
The baby giraffe is now on exhibit with the rest of the herd at the zoo.
More News
News Video
-
Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
-
'Ride to Remember' honors fallen officers in McAllen and Mission
-
STC to offer new associate degree program in restaurant management
-
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg, DPS investigating
-
Weslaco police: Two men arrested in connection with Honda CRV thefts throughout...