Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

3 hours 59 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 10:50 PM June 14, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

There’s a new addition to a tall group of friendly faces at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

A two-month-old baby giraffe made her public debut at the zoo, and while she doesn’t have a name yet, her caretakers say she’s full of energy.

The baby giraffe is now on exhibit with the rest of the herd at the zoo.

