Gold Star families concerned over new bill

If approved, the Gold Star Families Day Bill would make the last Monday of September a federal holiday that honors families who lost a service member.

But some Gold Star families are concerned about the wording of the bill.

Gold Star families are currently defined as immediate family members of a fallen service member who died in combat while serving in a time of conflict. The new bill broadens that to the immediate family of a service member who dies. It no longer specifies it as someone dying in combat.

Maggie Espinoza, whose son was killed in Iraq, said the new language makes her feel uneasy.

“My son sacrificed, my son was millions of miles away from me when he was killed defending this country,” Espinoza said.

Mario Ybarra Jr. - a Gold Star son and an advocate for the RGV military community - said the bill misses the mark.

“The verbiage makes it seem like we're all-inclusive, that the gold star families, the next of kin families and surviving families, that we all fall under the same gold star family platform and that is not the case,” Ybarra Jr. said."

