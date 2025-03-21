Gonzalez hosts town hall on issues affecting the US Postal Service
Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez held a Thursday town hall in Harlingen to discuss issues affecting the US Postal Service.
Letter carriers and USPS employees were among those in attendance.
“We have tens of thousands of postal workers in the region that are very concerned about their job,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said he is against a proposal by President Donald Trump to privatize the postal service.
The town hall was held one week after the postmaster general agreed to cut 10,000 jobs nationwide.
“I'm doing my part here in South Texas to assure that our postal workers know that we're supporting them, and that we're doing it in a bipartisan way across party lines, and they are necessary agency,” Gonzalez said.
The US Postal Service currently employs about 640,000 people.
More News
News Video
-
More than $3.6 million in cocaine seized at Roma port of entry
-
New bill introduced in Austin could impact Boca Chica beach access
-
City of Donna launching software to combat illegal dumping
-
Prescription Health: Lifestyle changes to help lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes
-
Winter Texans gather for Tourist Day festivities in Nuevo Progreso
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
-
High School Soccer Playoffs - Thursday night highlights from bi-district round
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game