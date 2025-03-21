Gonzalez hosts town hall on issues affecting the US Postal Service

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez held a Thursday town hall in Harlingen to discuss issues affecting the US Postal Service.

Letter carriers and USPS employees were among those in attendance.

“We have tens of thousands of postal workers in the region that are very concerned about their job,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he is against a proposal by President Donald Trump to privatize the postal service.

The town hall was held one week after the postmaster general agreed to cut 10,000 jobs nationwide.

“I'm doing my part here in South Texas to assure that our postal workers know that we're supporting them, and that we're doing it in a bipartisan way across party lines, and they are necessary agency,” Gonzalez said.

The US Postal Service currently employs about 640,000 people.