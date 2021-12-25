Good Samaritan Steps in to Help Brownsville Family Repair Leaky Roof

BROWNSVILLE – An overwhelmed Brownsville woman is getting the help she needs for her family.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported earlier this month about Flor Cervantes, who had lost her son, Caleb, to chronic heart disease.

Her younger son, Hiram, has the same heart condition and her husband is disabled, making her the sole provider.

Her roof started leaking during recent storms.

John Almaraz owns a roofing company in McAllen; he watched our story on the family.

“It was like something told me to stop on it. Once I read the story I was like ‘you need to help them. You need to help them,’” he said.

Watch the video above for the full story.