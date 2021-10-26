Gov. Abbott announces state preps for upcoming severe weather

Credit: MGN Online / Office of the Governor of Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced state resources prepared for the severe weather expected to impact a significant portion of the state starting Tuesday night.

The severe weather threats include heavy rain, strong wind, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes for northern areas of the state.

"The State of Texas continues to work alongside local partners to monitor this weather system, and we are prepared to respond to any severe impacts it may bring," Abbott said in a news release. "Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance and warnings from local officials as they prepare for severe weather tonight and tomorrow."

Due to the potential threat of severe weather, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources:

• Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

For more information on severe weather preparedness and safety actions during extreme weather events, visit TexasReady.gov and TexasFlood.org.