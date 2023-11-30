Gov. Abbott announces upgrades to broadband service in the Valley
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Harlingen Thursday, Nov. 30 to announce a program to expand broadband service across the state of Texas, according to a news release.
Abbott will be joined by Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, and officials with Charter Communications — the broadband connectivity company and cable operator.
According to the news release from Abbott's office, Charter Communications will announce plans for a"significant investment" in the state's broadband program.
A press conference is set for Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at Texas State Technical College. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Former Weslaco city commissioner sentenced in water plant bribery scheme
-
Harlingen doctor charged with manslaughter pleads not guilty
-
Third smuggler sentenced in connection with fatal 2021 Palmview crash
-
Hidalgo County provides update on new courthouse construction
-
Edinburg breaks ground on $5 million water tower project