Gov. Abbott announces upgrades to broadband service in the Valley

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Harlingen Thursday, Nov. 30 to announce a program to expand broadband service across the state of Texas, according to a news release.

Abbott will be joined by Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, and officials with Charter Communications — the broadband connectivity company and cable operator.

According to the news release from Abbott's office, Charter Communications will announce plans for a"significant investment" in the state's broadband program.

A press conference is set for Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at Texas State Technical College. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.