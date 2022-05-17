Gov. Abbott focuses on business growth at McAllen summit

Gov. Greg Abbott made another trip to the Rio Grande Valley on Monday with a focus on the state's economy.

The governor's visit comes as his own team began to speak with business owners and guide them with resources on how they can further succeed.

With low regulations and a lesser tax burden, Abbott pointed to the state’s less-restrictive approach for a successful economy.

“We don’t have an income tax like so many other states do," Abbott said. "No corporate income tax, or anything like that, so it’s easier for a business to start here and grow here and expand here.”

The summit directed business owners to both the governor’s office and the Texas Workforce Commission for resources the state currently offers; information that Valley businesswoman Sarah Hammond appreciates.

“It’s nice to know how interested the governor is in Texas, but also in female business owners and how much availability the state has out there for women that are leading their own businesses,” said Hammond, president of Atlas Electrical, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Plumbing Services Inc.

Hammond, who also serves on the board of the RGV Partnership, says the repair company she oversees continues to deal with an employee shortage and still runs into supply chain issues.

Although she is adapting to those challenges, Hammond says conversations with state leaders can help.

"We have some massive shortage issues that we’re trying to deal with, and it’s good to know that the governor even addressed some of those things and how they’re trying to move forward to scale back some of those problems for us,” Hammond said.

Abbott said their secret to success is partnering with both large and small businesses, adding that relationships with large companies like Tesla act as a magnet for even more growth.

His advice to businesses is to begin scouting for talent at an early age, similar to college athletes.

The governor also suggested colleges work to ensure students have a job post-graduation.

When it comes to assistance for small business in the future, Abbott mentioned he has a proposal in the upcoming legislative session that would allow an exemption for the first $100,000 worth of a businesses’ personal property that would normally be taxed.