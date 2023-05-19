Gov. Abbott makes first Valley visit since expiration of Title 42

The U.S Department of Homeland Security is reporting that border crossings have dropped to about 3,000 a day along the border since the end of Title 42, while deportations have increased.

During a Friday visit to Brownsville, Gov. Greg Abbott credited that decrease to a show of force from the state.

“There was only one thing that caused them to not enter illegally, that's because of the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety building the barriers that were needed to prevent people from entering, then having the personnel behind those barriers to ensure that no one will enter,” Abbott said in a press conference.

Over at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, officials are crediting lower numbers across the entire Valley to the federal government.

Despite the big buildup of immigrant infrastructure in Anzalduas Park In Hidalgo County after concerns of a surge in migrants arriving at the border, Catholic Charities of the RGV Executive Director Sister Norma Pimentel said migrant crossings have dropped so much that it’s hardly being used.

“I think the effects of what the administration is implementing and following through with Title 8 has created a stop to the out of control crossings into the United States, and basically limiting it to those that are crossing through the port of entry, through the bridge, in a very orderly controlled and safe way,” Pimentel said.