Gov. Abbott pushes for school voucher bill during Edinburg visit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is advocating for a bill that would create an education savings account program.

If passed, Senate Bill 2 would allow parents to use $10,000 in taxpayer dollars per year to pay for their children to go to private school.

Abbott discussed the bill Thursday at Harvest Christian Academy in Edinburg

“Parents must be empowered to choose the school that is best for their child,” Abbott said.

The Texas Senate passed the bill on Wednesday, and it will now be voted on in the House.

READ MORE: Texas Senate gives initial OK to families using tax dollars for private schools

According to the Texas Tribune, both the Texas House and Senate have proposed setting aside $1 billion in the next two years for the creation of the education savings accounts.

The money would be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, private tutor fees and therapy.

As the vice president of the Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees, Daniella Lopez Valdez said she’s worried the $1 billion dollars budgeted to send students to private school will affect the funding of public schools.

“Siphoning funds from the budget that the state already uses for education to cut out for a new program is not a viable solution in my opinion because we haven't fixed the problem of public school funding,” Valdez said. “Currently the amount that is allotted for private schools doesn't even cover the private school tuition for a year.”

Abbott said the proposed program's funding “is not coming from public schools, it is coming from separate money."

The bill would also prioritize children in low income households and those with disabilities if there's a large amount of applicants and not enough money in the budget.

“There is no way kids will be able to take that money and find a school that's best for them... but the tuition at this school is only about $3,000 dollars per student a year,” Abbott said.

Now, it's up to house leaders to debate and vote on the fate of the education savings account program.

Watch the video above for the full story.