Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration

The Biden administration is suing the state of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order aimed at restricting the transportation of migrants.

Abbott issued that order after police in la Joya reported they found a Covid-positive family dining out in their city even though the family knew they had tested positive for the virus.

RELATED:

Migrant apprehensions creating COVID concerns in La Joya

Gov. Abbott issues executive order restricting transportation of migrants

Justice Department sues Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott's order for law enforcement to pull over vehicles with migrants

Attorney General Merrick Garland warned Abbott to rescind his executive order, which asks state police to stop any vehicle with reasonable suspicion of carrying migrants that just recently crossed the border illegally.

In the lawsuit, the U.S. government argues that "a state has no right to regulate the federal government's operations" and that "this restriction on transpiration of non-citizens would severely disrupt federal immigration operations.”

The U.S. government is asking a federal judge for an injunction against the state from enforcing the executive order.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety and they said they will continue to comply with Governor Abbott's orders.