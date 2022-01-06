x

Gov. Abbott set to make announcement at Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen

Thursday, January 06 2022 11:19 AM in News - Local

Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the Valley this weekend to make an announcement.

Abbott is set to appear in McAllen to attend the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The governor is expected to appear at 3 p.m.

