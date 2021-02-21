Gov. Abbott: Texas Health and Human Services Commission approves changes to SNAP benefits

As a result of the winter storm that impacted the entire state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals.

The changes go into effect today and can be used at any retailer anywhere in the state that currently accepts SNAP.

The waiver allows SNAP recipients to purchase ready-made foods with their Lone Star Cards through the end of March.

"As we continue to recover from this winter storm, the state is ensuring that Texans in need have access to hot food to feed their families," Abbott said in a statement. "I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approving this waiver."

SNAP recipients can also apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe weather, according to the news release.