Gov. Greg Abbott to hold roundtable in Weslaco on Thursday

Credit: Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion on border security in the Valley this week as part of the one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star.

The roundtable will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Headquarters in Weslaco.

According to a news release, the governor will be joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Deputy Adjutant Gen. for Army Monie R. Ulis, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, local law enforcement, members of the National Border Patrol Council, among other stakeholders.