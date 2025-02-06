Governor Abbott to speak on school choice plan in Edinburg

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Edinburg to speak on his school choice plan.

This comes after the Senate passed the School Choice Bill on Wednesday; the bill is now on its way to the House.

Governor Abbott will be talking at Harvest Christian Academy. He will speak to parents and teachers as he continues pushing for education savings accounts for parents in Texas.

It would allow families to use public tax dollars to help pay for private school.

On Wednesday, the Texas Senate debated for hours. The bill was written to help families of low-income or disabled students, but state lawmakers have concerns over if they would be given priority.

It finally cleared the Texas Senate with a 19 to 12 vote.

This is the sixth time the Texas Senate has passed a school choice bill. The bill allocates $1 billion that could fund about 100,000 ESA's.

Each student would get $10,000 to $11,500 if they have a disability and $2,000 dollars if they are homeschooled.

Abbott has made this a major priority after it failed in previous sessions.

"An essential part to this process is empowering parents to choose the schools that is best for their child. Know this, more than other 30 states have a school of choice. A majority of all demographic groups in Texas support 'school of choice'," Abbott said.

Opponents of the bill say the legislation leaves public schools behind. Supporters say it gives a larger number of students a chance at private school education.

"I went to public school and I really value and still remember some of my teachers and the education that they gave me. I do think that if they were supported more, and they were given the funds, then the support, the public education system needs, then more people would have access to a good quality education," McAllen resident Fatima Garza said.

Channel 5 News reached out to several Rio Grande Valley school districts for comment on the governor's push for school vouchers.

"At Mission CISD, we respect and support every parent's right to make the best educational choice for their child's future. Like many districts across the Valley, we have long embraced open enrollment, ensuring that all students have access to a high-quality public education within our schools," Mission Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Cris Valdez said in a statement.

Sharyland Independent School District School Board Trustee Meagan Gurley Sullivan released this statement: "The Texas constitution mandates that the state provides free, efficient public education.

Diverting public funds to private schools through vouchers is unconstitutional. Public schools have not seen a per-student funding increase in six years, despite inflation and unfunded mandates, leaving many districts struggling."

Now that the Senate has passed SB 2, the bill heads to the Texas House of Representatives.