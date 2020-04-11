Governor says Texas 'beginning to slow' the spread of virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott is expressing optimism Texas is seeing signs of slowing the coronavirus outbreak. But the Republican warned Friday that the number of deaths was not yet showing signs of leveling off. Texas now has more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 220 related deaths. He said the number of hospitalizations statewide has remained flat for several days, even as Texas continues to expand the number of tests.

