Grand reopening ceremony held for historic Citrus Theatre in Edinburg

The Citrus Theatre in Edinburg is back open. The theater closed its doors back in the 90s.

The event was invite-only, and people remember the times they spent at the theater and the impact it had on their lives.

One couple says this was a very special place to them because it's where their relationship began.

"Back in the early 90s, when I first asked her to be my girlfriend, this is where we would come," Eddie Sepulveda said. "This was our spot, and it's always held a special spot on our hearts."

The theater is hosting a comedy show on May 9. To purchase tickets, click here.