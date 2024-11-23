Grant to allow for infrastructure improvements at Port of Harlingen

The port of Harlingen is setting its sights on the future.

Officials say a new grant will help them keep up with recording shipping levels. The port of Harlingen is growing and compared to eight years ago, they're seeing more traffic.

"We saw a growing demand for fuel products in Mexico," Titan Fuel spokesperson Lizzy De La Garza Putegnat said.

The local fuel distribution company become an anchor at the port on the Arroyo Colorado.

The port of Harlingen has traditionally been the point of import and export for local crops, agriculture fertilizers and chemicals.

Water restrictions, due to low reservoir levels have impacted how much Rio Grande Valley farmers can ship out.

"Some of our business has been declining a little bit because of that," Port Director Walker Smith said.

Most recently, the port lost its sugarcane exporter. But with a rapidly growing demand south of the border for gasoline and diesel from Texas refineries, the port director says it needs to be prepared to handle new tenet needs and improve docks.

Recently, the port announced it was awarded a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as part of the Transportation Port Infrastructure Development program.

The funds will allow the port to create a plan to improve its infrastructure, allowing them to proactively respond to future events like extreme weather and global supply chain issues.

The port will also use the money to create a market study and better understand which industries will be needing the port in the future.