Greater Gold Foundation helps awareness on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and some student athletes have been wearing gold to help raise awareness.
Maritza Venecia is the founder of Greater Gold Foundation, and she gave more insight on what the foundation does and how they offer support to families who have a child battling cancer.
