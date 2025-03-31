Green Valley Farms community continues to experience flooding issues

A community in Cameron County remains underwater after a historic thunderstorm made its way across the Rio Grande Valley.

The Green Valley Farms area, located outside San Benito, is completely surrounded by water. Residents say boats and kayaks are the best way to get around.

Juan Walle has been driving people around in his tractor to get them to safety from the floodwater.

“We're people, we need to help all of them together,” Walle said. “They want to be safe so they can use vehicles, and so they can go to work tomorrow, and to be prepared if they need to get groceries."

Channel 5 News spoke to Amy Chapa and Rosa De Leija over the phone on Sunday. The sisters were stuck in their home, and the floodwaters around their home made it impossible to get to the home in person.

“We're gonna stick it out until we can't,” Chapa said.

The sisters said water didn’t get inside thanks to the stilts they put under their house due to previous floods.

They both agreed this was the worst flood they’ve experienced.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza said crews have been pumping water out of the north side of Green Valley. Water flows from the south of the neighborhood to the north.

“We gotta be patient,” Garza said. “Nature's going to take its course, and we're going to help nature along by utilizing vacuum trucks and pumps."

Samson Cruz, who lives on the south side of Green Valley Farms, has been using a kayak to get to work.

“You gotta continue to go to work because you gotta be able to rebuild,” Garza said. “There's nothing we can do but try to survive… the fact that we're out here looking for each other, that's the best we can do."

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.