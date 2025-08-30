Gridiron Heroes: Director of football operations ensures days go smoothly for Vaqueros

With any job, there are always people who put in countless hours that not everyone gets to see. But if they weren't around, it would be noticed.

The same theory applies to making sure everything runs smooth for the Vaqueros throughout the season.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Director of Football Operation and Administrations John Simmons takes care of a little bit of everything for the football team.

From traveling to budgeting, even down to meals, he's the go-to man to ensure days go smoothly for the football department.

"You realize how these relations matter, that people that were with me at [University of Texas San Antonio] some of them are still with us today. I truly believe that what we are doing here to these guys that in 10 to 15 years they can live that privileged that I lived that I was in that first team at UTRGV," Simmons said.

Simmons fell in love with the sport of football at a young age. That passion can be traced back to his father, who coached while Simmons was growing up.

"It started at a young age for me. My dad was a coach early on. I would roam the halls of Canyon High School, find myself more often than not in coaches offices or playing football with others teachers kids and really just fell in love with it," Simmons said.

After a successful high school career, Simmons committed to play quarterback at UTSA. That's where he met a young assistant on the Roadrunners staff named Travis Bush.

"Coach Bush recruited me out of high school, New Braunfels High School. Coach Bush miraculously was the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach for two seasons, learned so much from him there," Simmons said.

After graduating from college, Simmons spent time at Rice University. There, he became an assistant recruiting coordinator and event specialist and later, the chief of staff.

"That was really more connected to the head coach, being his right-hand person, to help him schedule and just keeping up with events and that role is where I found that passion of what I want to do, I want to help coaches, the players," Simmons said.

After a few years, the opportunity came for Simmons to head to the RGV and reunite with an old friend.

"Little did I know at that time, at 18 and 19 years old, that he and I would run this back and try to run it back to the next division one college program in the state and I just think that's how life works, that's how relationships are formed. It was a genuine relationship of coach and I, when the moment came, that this was starting, our paths were connected and it was great. I don't see us starting a new program anywhere else or doing anything else. Coach Bush is the perfect coach for this," Simmons said.

Watch the video above for the full story.