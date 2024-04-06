Groundbreaking held for $5.3 million Edinburg service center

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday in Edinburg for the city’s new service center.

The $5.3 million building — located off of Doolittle and Richardson roads — will house administrative offices, along with a conference and training center and an emergency response headquarters.

The original building is over 50 years old.

“We have a focus right now on reinvesting in our community, and infrastructure is just so key to what we do,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “Building this facility is just going to better serve our community, it's important that they have the best facilities they can get to better serve our community."

The city is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to build the facility.

Construction is expected to be completed in April 2025.