Groundbreaking held for nearly $5 million McAllen fire station
A new fire station is coming to McAllen.
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and other city officials were present Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony.
The new, nearly $5 million facility will be located along North Shary Road. Officials say this fire station will have dorms and restrooms to house female firefighters.
It's expected to be finished by October 2024.
