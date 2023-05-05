Group of 133 migrants flown back to Guatemala from Harlingen airport

A group of over 100 migrants from Guatemala were processed and flown back to their home country Friday under Title 42, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 133 migrants were spotted entering a plane heading to Guatemala from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

The repatriation flights are part of ICE’s enforcement for people who enter the country illegally. ICE officers on the scene told Channel 5 News all those who boarded the plane were adult males and females.

No children were on board.