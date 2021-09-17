Growing petition urges city of Mission to reconsider plans for hike and bike trail

A growing petition is urging the city of Mission to reconsider plans that would give over two acres of the Mission Hike and Bike trails to the Mission Trap and Skeet club.

The petition has so far collected more than 1,000 signatures requesting that the city of Mission leave the hike and bike trails alone.

The Valley Off-Road Bicycling Association, also known as VORBA, says they are taking a stand after the city decided to give two and a quarter acres to the Mission Trap and Skeet club.

"The whole reason behind the campaign was because of our membership bringing to our attention the current destruction of the trails that were happening," said David Hernandez, founder of VORBA.

According to Hernandez, the destruction is ruining the trails—and their hoping the city can find another solution.

"August 9th, the city approved the expansion of the gun club and they actually approved bringing in a contractor to do the work, the dirt work and the building the fence and the expansion," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says by doing that, a section of the trail they call "Psychopath", has been destroyed.

"They cut the trail in half. They bulldozed a piece of it and it prevents riders and runners from getting across one side of the canal to the other," Hernandez said.

The petition reads in part, "This petition respectfully requests that the Mission Hike & Bike Trails be unmodified as they currently exist and to prevent future expansion at the cost of loss of trail by MSTC or other city projects."

Hernandez says he is hoping this campaign will help to find a solution that makes everyone happy.

"Before you go in there and build a road or plow through a trail, let's figure out a way we can work around it and navigate around it, so we can preserve the trails that have been there for over 20 years," Hernandez said.