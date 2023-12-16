Grupo Frontera to perform in McAllen's South Pole Illuminated Festival

The Edinburg-based band Grupo Frontera will hold a free concert Saturday, Dec. 16 in McAllen.

Grupo Frontera will perform as past of the city of McAllen's South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center, according to a news release.

Grupo Frontera received 15 Billboard Latin Award nominations, and had three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 during its first year together

The entrance to the festival will be on the south side of the location, facing the Palms Crossing center, and the gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

The concert starts at 5 p.m.

Everyone in for the concert will be able to stay and enjoy the South Pole Illuminated Festival for free, the release added.