Grupo Frontera visits McAllen, talks about recent show in Argentina
The Rio Grande Valley's own Grupo Frontera made a stop in McAllen on Tuesday. The band has come a long way since first breaking into the music scene more than a year ago.
Channel 5 News' Sergio Puente caught up with the band, where they talked about their recent show at Lollapalooza in Argentina and the advice they have for up-and-coming Valley musicians.
More News
News Video
-
Volunteers help repair elderly woman's home as part of new Mission program
-
Kiwanis Club of Edinburg to honor local heroes with Pancake Breakfast
-
Grupo Frontera visits McAllen, talks about recent show in Argentina
-
Medical Breakthrough: New treatment for form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
-
USPS holds public meeting to discuss moving McAllen operations to San Antonio