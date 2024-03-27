Grupo Frontera visits McAllen, talks about recent show in Argentina

The Rio Grande Valley's own Grupo Frontera made a stop in McAllen on Tuesday. The band has come a long way since first breaking into the music scene more than a year ago.

Channel 5 News' Sergio Puente caught up with the band, where they talked about their recent show at Lollapalooza in Argentina and the advice they have for up-and-coming Valley musicians.