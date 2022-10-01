Gubernatorial candidates spar over immigration issues during debate

Considering the location of the state’s only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, immigration was the first topic discussed during Friday’s debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.

At the debate, Abbott touted Operation Lone Star, the deployment of which he said has arrested drug traffickers and people for criminal trespass in a record year for immigration.

RELATED: Migrant encounters at the border are higher today than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began

“We're only having to do that because of Joe Biden's failure and because it would be the same pathway that Beto will take us down,” Abbott said. “The job of governor is to deal with the chaos caused by the Biden administration and its open border policies."

O’Rourke said the $4 billion spent on Operation Lone Star is a waste of money, and comes with consequences.

“So far we've lost the lives of eight guard members, four of them have taken their lives and four have died in questionable circumstances - none of whom by the way was killed by anybody coming into this country," O’Rourke said.

Ten minutes of the hour-long debate was spent on the topic of immigration.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.