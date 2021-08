Gulf Cartel leader arrested

The head of the criminal group in Matamoros is now sitting behind bars, according to Mexican officials.

Oscar Antonio "L", also known as Ciclon 89, was arrested on murder charges.

Tamaulipas police special forces led the capture Sunday night at the entrance to Playa Baghadad near the coast.

He was transferred to the state's capitol where he awaits arraignment.

He remains in custody with the state's attorney general's office.