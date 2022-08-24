Gun recovered after 3 juveniles threaten student at Harmony Public Schools, Brownsville police say

Three male juveniles are in custody after police say they threatened to shoot a student at Harmony Public Schools.

The three suspects, who range in age from 13 to 15, were taken into custody Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say the three juveniles made a threat to another student via social media about taking a gun and shooting the juvenile victim.

“The threat went as far as them stating that they were going to take action during the dismissal of Harmony School,” the news release stated.

A gun was recovered during the investigation, police said.

The unidentified juveniles were processed and transported to Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center.