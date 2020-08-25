Gurianov and the Stars take on Colorado with 2-0 series lead

By The

Associated Press



Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Dallas leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 5-2.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference games. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.1 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 50 points this season. Denis Gurianov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 69 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.