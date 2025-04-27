H-E-B announces major expansion for Edinburg location

Rendering of the expansion planned for the H-E-B located at 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. in Edinburg. Photo credit: H-E-B.

H-E-B announced major plans to renovate and expand one of its locations in Edinburg.

The Edinburg H-E-B at 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr., which has served the community since 1998, will be expanded to nearly 110,000 square feet, according to a news release.

For this project, every department throughout the store will be expanded to serve customers, the news release stated. Additionally, the updates will give the store a larger product assortment, refreshed exterior, and an expanded curbside area with dedicated parking.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, and we ask for patience during the renovation process,” Reynaldo Garza, the location’s top store leader, stated in the release. “This is a major project that will take some time, but when the work is done, this vibrant community will have a store they can be proud of for many years to come.”

The store will remain operational during the renovations, which are currently underway and expected to be completed in 2027, the release added.