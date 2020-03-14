H-E-B changes store hours temporarily to increase product availability

H-E-B changes store hours temporarily to increase product availability, according to a release.

All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

According to the release, this temporary change in store hours will give their partners extra time to work overnight to better stock their shelves.

More information about this temporary change to store hours and operations is at H-E-B Newsroom.